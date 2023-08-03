Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu better known by his stage name Odumodublvck, has shared what he did to promote his career.

The singer of “Declan Rice” said on his official Twitter account that he had sacrificed everything along the way to get to where he is now.

As a gesture of respect, Odumodublvck, who made a visit to veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo’s family home, shared a picture of himself in front of his image.

The Hip Hop musician took use of the occasion to advertise the release of his mixtape, which is scheduled for August 31, 2023, according to him.

He tweeted: “I SACRIFICED EVERYTHING TO GET HERE. THE MIXTAPE IS READY FOR 31ST #EZIOKWU”

See his post: