Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, CeeC advises Doyin not to be too hard on men and to be considerate after she complained about being ignored by Kiddwaya.

In the ongoing BBNaija ‘All Stars’ season, Doyin has indicated an interest in the billionaire heir, Kiddwaya who hasn’t been showing the same feeling for her.

CeeC has decided to advise her after she complained that Kiddwaya has been avoiding her.

According to CeeC, Doyin needs to pull down her walls and change her approach.

She pointed out to Doyin that before now, she has always been the sort of person who is always hard on guys but she noticed that this often scared them off.

CeeC recalled how men usually avoided her in rooms and be going for lesser girls despite the obvious fact that she’s the most attractive in the room.

