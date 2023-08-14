Popular Nigerian music sensation, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, better known by his stage name Oxlade, has recounted his ordeals before stardom.

The ‘Ku Lo Sa’ hitmaker revealed that he slept under the Ojuelegba bridge in Lagos state for a while after running away from home to chase his music career.

Oxlade said his dad, who’s a lecturer, was not in support of his decision to be a musician, and that forced him to abscond and do several menial jobs to survive.

He made this known during an episode of Afrobeats podcast, hosted by Adesope Olajide, adding that he also sold BRT bus tickets.

Oxlade also said he was more interested in making classical music than hit songs, which is why his singles are still doing well years after their release..

He said; “Back then, I used to sleep at Ojuelegba barrack bridge sometimes. I did several menial jobs to survive. I was selling BRT tickets.”

He added; “If you don’t take your time to create some songs or create anything, it’s gonna sound rushed. If you rushed in, you rushed out.

“I am not looking for hits, I am looking for classics. I mean, ‘Away’ is four or three years old, but it’s still banging. ‘Ku Lo Sa’ is a year old, it still bangs. ‘O2’ from nowhere, it just blew up last year. These songs are old, but they still have value right now.

“I don’t want to mention names but I know of a lot of artists that dropped songs last year that blew up but they are gone now. I’m not trying to impress, I’m trying to leave a long lasting image in your head.”