Former Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Uriel Oputa appears to be not over her eviction from the reality TV show as she expresses disappointment in singer, Laycon for voting against her.

Theinfong recalls that Uriel had been evicted during the second eviction on Sunday after emerging part of the bottom three.

The reality star and entrepreneur had expressed her disappointment in Laycon for voting to evict her, despite the fact she had campaigned hard for him.

In new post on her page, Uriel lamented over missing out on the chance to win the 120 million naira grand prize.

She criticized the jury system and vowed to spill her mind in new podcast videos.

She wrote:

“Shame on the jury You

Sent me bk for what?

Just look at the mess you created

I swear this thing pain me till today

Just Negodu our song bird. Let me go to church before I Say what I don’t want to say This my podcast.. I won’t spare anymore.

Me that wanted to buy a new car with my 120m

Ah!! My old car the Radio no dey on. @®@

I no go spare anymore . Podcast loading

One Question

If they evict

A certain person

I hope they put me bk in I’m so disgusted

Laycon you fall hand. Peace and Light

The jury gave me hell this week. I broke down

I haven’t been able to call my mum

I was so ashamed of myself

I almost fell into depression For what???”