Nollywood actor Pat Attah has revealed that he was in a serious relationship with his colleague, Genevieve Nnaji.

He revealed this in a viral video.

According to him, they dated for 2 years.

However, their relationship ended due to some reasons he failed to disclose.

Pat Attah revealed that although his relationship with Genevieve Nnaji ended, they kept up with each other as friends.

In his words:

“Here we go again, but I am not going to lie, yes we had something going on, and we were both serious, but for some reasons we had to break up when we had to break up, but that does not mean that the whole thing was not serious.

“I think our relationship was about two years or thereabout. Our relationship was not a secret.

“ It wasn’t like we were having an affair or a fling. We went to many places together because we were serious with each other.”

ALSO READ: “You can’t talk to me like this outside the house” – Whitemoney says as Ceec insults his chieftaincy