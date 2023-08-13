Popular Nollywood actress, Mo Bimpe has kept to her promise of sharing the touching story behind her husband, Adedimeji Lateef’s phenomenal role in the Netflix blockbuster movie ‘Jagun Jagun’.

In a post shared on her Instagram page accompanied by a video of Lateef Adedimeji in severe pain, the talented screen star recounted how her husband broke his leg on day one of filming and she thought he was going to delay production.

Mo Bimpe revealed that she was so worried and couldn’t look into his eyes because the pain was too obvious, even off-set, but her husband endured it till the end of production.

She wrote:

“This man @adedimejilateef has always given his best to any role he gets and thought he’s not new to challenging roles but this one…

He broke his leg from the first ACTION, on day one of shoot and I felt he was going to delay production or restrict his acting. I was so worried and couldn’t look at his eyes because the pain was too obvious even off-set but guess what? I went on with it for over 30 days and gave us such a beautiful performance.

Each time I see a review of the movie since the premiere on Wednesday. I feel emotional, happy and ofcos contented because I know what GBOTIJA had to go through to give us the spectacle. It wasn’t easy! But this man stood strong all through.

To my very own superstar @adedimejilateef. Dear husband, YOU ARE MY SUPERHERO. I am raising a glass to celebrate you today. Your hard work, your dedication, your determination, above all your talent.

You are an inspiration to me and everyone that looks up to you. Thank you for teaching me resilience and courage.

There’s this thing they say about PAIN and GAIN, Jagun Jagun movie brings it to life beyond words.

Well done hubby.”

Watch the video below;