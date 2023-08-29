Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress, reflects on her humble beginnings.

Destiny revealed, while sharing a clip from one of her old Nollywood movies, that she wasn’t earning up to N100k when she first started acting, but that has since changed.

Destiny stated that her passion for her job, which still overwhelms her, is what kept her going.

She praised herself for being a strong and energetic goddess since her childhood.

“Your girl has always been a very strong and energetic goddess from day 1.

The passion I have always had for my job still overwhelms me till today, Nothing was coming out much as of then but I never gave up in the pursuit of what I wanted.

If tell u I wasn’t earning up to 100k per movie as of the time I shot this movie, can’t believe it.

But today REVERSE IS THE CASE.

ALL GLORY TO GOD ALMIGHTY.

Just bumped into it on YouTube”.