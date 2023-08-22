Eno Jerry, the wife of Popular Nigerian pastor, Jerry Eze has celebrated him on his birthday.

The convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), turned 41 year old today, August 23.

In celebration of his birthday, Eno, the wife of Pastor Jerry Eze took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of them which was taken during their church service.

In her caption, the Clergywoman described her husband as her king, treasure, heart and wings.

The proud wife and mother promised to follow her husband to wherever God takes them to.

She also promised to always stand right by his side, cheering him on.

In her words;

“My King ❤️

My Treasure❤️

My Heart ❤️

My Wings ❤️

This picture captures my heart….

Watching you lead and following your leadership is one of the most beautiful things I have seen, witnessed and experienced. I love the way you lead me❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗

I love the joy that exudes you and the joy I get to experience as I follow. I will follow you to the moon and back and wherever God takes us to. I will always be right by your side, cheering you on🤗🤗🤗

I LOVE YOU MY BUDDY❤️❤️❤️❤️

HAPPY BIRTHDAY😘🎉🎉🎉Pastor @realjerryeze”

See her post below:

ALSO READ: “My husband tricked me into marrying him, even though he knew that his manh00d is completely d£ad” — Nigerian Lady Cries Out