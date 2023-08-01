Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as, CeeC, has vowed to make sure that the housemate stealing from her wardrobe gets a strike from Big Brother.

In a video shared on Instagram, the reality star had gone to her wardrobe to collect some stuff when she noticed that something was missing.

The angry housemate who pointed out that it wasn’t the only time something was missing from her locker, queried why someone would intentionally steal from her.

She complained over the act and promised to make whoever it was get a strike from Big Brother once the person is caught and fished out.

Reacting…

Adama reacted: “She said she will read the entire rule book to biggie as to why he should give that person a strike. Biggie will know he has a lawyer in the house that day.”

Kosi wrote: “She’s just too direct , I don’t think she’s as bad as they made her look.”

Brie reacted: “Why do I feel like Ceec suspects Ike 😂😂 and to think she said she loved Ike in their season when she stole sm1’s coins.”

Watch the video below: