The mother of popular reality star and socialite Kiddwaya, Susan Waya has threaten a lawsuit against Seyi Awolowo for threatening his son, immediately he leaves Biggie’s house.

The Nigerian socialite stated this on her Instagram page while reacting to Seyi and Kiddwaya’s conversation from the previous night.

Seyi had compelled fellow housemate Kiddwaya to go apologize after the latter dragged Ike into a conversation with Doyin which later resulted in Ike lashing out at Doyin.

Reacting, Susan Waya said she would be dragging him to court to teach him a lesson not to threaten her son.

She wrote:

“Seyi or Sheyi whatever your name is, once you come out, I’m gonna sue your bloody ass for threatening Kidd Waya. Thuggery, stealing & gangster is not in Kidd’s upbringing…”