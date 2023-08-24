Evicted BBNaija All-stars housemate, Kiddwaya has revealed that he would have given her fellow housemate, Ceec a whooping sum of N120m if she had agreed to leave the show.

Recall that on the grand opening of the BBNaija All Stars Show, Ceec was the first Housemate to be introduced and after her, kiddwaya got introduced.

When kiddwaya saw Ceec, he made a proposal immediately requesting for her to walk back and leave the show and he would give her the 120 million.

Cee-C demanded for the money right away but he couldn’t so the deal crashed.

During a recent interview on Pulse One on One hosted by BBNaija star, Christy O, Kid was quizzed about the details of the viral interaction.

“So immediately you stepped into the house, you met Ceec and you said to her, so I will give you a proposal, you step out of the door, I give you the N120M. Were you really serious about that?” the interviewer asked.

In response, Kiddwaya boldly stated that he would have given Ceec the money if she had agreed. .

“If she had walked out holding my hand back to stage, I would have given her the money. I wanted to see how daring she is. I would have given her the money and posted it on Instagram,” he said.

Watch the video below;

