Former Big Brother Naija season 5 lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim has stated that she would’ve been disqualified again if she had been part of the ongoing BBNaija ‘All Stars’ edition.

The reality star and actress said this in reaction to the altercation between CeeC and Ilebaye who almost went physical after the Saturday night party.

We recall that during her season, Erica had gotten her third and final strike which led to her disqualification after she got drunk during the Saturday night party and confronted fellow housemate, Laycon.

While comparing the CeeC and Ilebaye scenario, who had gotten tipsy and almost fought, the actress said that she would have gotten disqualified again from the “All Stars” show if she had been on it.

In her words…

“I probably would have been disqualified twice 🤭😂😂”

See her post:

I probably would have been disqualified twice 🤭😂😂 — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) August 5, 2023

See some reactions below;

@SirLeoBDasilva said: “That first one na Gordon’s. That Gin looks like a spirit and it has spirit inside.”

@therealfemi stated: “Erica you’re actually missing from this set. Please enter lockdown and prepare to go in next week”

@missginapromote remarked: “Thank God you are home and not going through this stress”