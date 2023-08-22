BBNaija “All Stars” housemate, Uriel Oputa has revealed what would have happened if she was not evicted from the show last Sunday.

She revealed this during an interview with ex-BBTitan star, Miracle OP on the “Sabi Radio Live”.

According to Uriel Oputa, she would have won the BBNaija show if she had not been evicted last Sunday.

The chef added that even if she will not win, she would have been among the top 5 housemates that will make it to the finale.

Speaking further, Uriel stated that she feels like the housemates are treating some individuals in the house in a certain way.

According to her, they are treating them like they are their fans.

Uriel used “Pepper dem” winner, Mercy Eke as a case of study.

She pointed out that the Lambo homes CEO is being treated in a certain way because of what she has achieved outside the house

