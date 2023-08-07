BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora aka CeeC has revealed that if her fellow housemate, Ilebaye, was disqualified on Sunday, she would have experienced a disturbed conscience.
Recall that CeeC and Ilebaye had a furious argument on Saturday night, during which the latter tugged the former’s hair.
Although, during eviction on Sunday, Ilebaye was issued a double strike by Big Brother for her actions.
In a chat with her fellow housemate, the Enugu-born lawyer said that she would have been guilt-stricken if Ilebaye was disqualified because she would feel she was the cause.
CeeC said …
“If Ilebaye had been disqualified, I would probably feel like I’m the reason she left. And I don’t want that on my conscience. Big Brother, thank you o. But this punishment wey you give me sha [laughs].”
