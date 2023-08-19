Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Mercy Eke has revealed how the reality show has changed the life of herself, friends and family positively and stated that she will always answer whenever Biggie calls.

The reality star who won the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition of the show back in 2019, said this to Whitemoney as she mentioned that some people are unhappy with her returning to the show despite garnering success already as they claim that she doesn’t deserve to be there.

The Imo-born influencer said that the BBNaija platform elevated her life, that of her friends as well as that of her family through the popularity and prize she gained through it.

Mercy said that she helped her people become entrepreneurs chasing their various dreams through the benefits that followed her appearance on the show in 2019.

Watch the video below;