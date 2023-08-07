Popular Big Brother Naija former housemate, Tacha Akide has vowed to start an online battle if she doesn’t get an immediate apology from BBN for being disqualified.

The reality star took to her social media page late last night to react to the verdict of the jury on ilebaye’s conduct in BBN house after they failed to disqualify her.

Recall how Ilebaye and Ceec argued on Saturday night, almost leading to some physical fight. Many believed Ilebaye would lose because of their violent altercation with Ceec.

Tacha has turned to Twitter to criticize Big Brother after the contestant Ilebaye was found guilty but Biggie refused to disqualify her. Tacha has threatened to start a war if the contestant’s “unlawful” disqualification is not rectified by the contestant’s team.