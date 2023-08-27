A man vows never to marry his girlfriend because she sets his pot on fire while cooking for him.

The lady had gone to her man’s house and decided to make him a pot of stew.

She ended up accidentally setting fire to the pot while cooking.

The man was filming the whole process and in the caption, he vowed never to get married to her since she couldn’t properly cook a meal without attempting to burn his house down.

See some reactions below:

@user9860657423750 explained: “Y u no buy groundnut oil for her, she dey try convert red oil to groundnut oil”

@Nma cautioned: “you better tell her now oo, make she find her way. no come keep her dey waste her time, make she no go juju for you.”

@franchesca said: “u wan marry put for that babalawo house😂na she go manage with u o”

@Sᴀᴠᴠʏʟɪꜰᴇsᴛʏʟᴇ remarked: “I taught it’s was shrine 😳”

@Sparkling 🥰 penned: “understanding gf con cook for you, you dey insult her😂😂”

