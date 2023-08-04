A Nigerian man has advised his fellow men to cancel marriage plans if their partners insist on doing a court wedding.

The man, Uchenna Odu, posted the marriage guidance on his Twitter page for the benefit of internet users.

He advised his Igbo brothers not to involve the government in their marriages in a piece of counsel.

He claimed that the center has broken many marriages because it is demonic.

Uchenna odu wrote:

“My dear Igbo brothers Avoid anything concerning visiting Ministry of interior affairs Ikoyi Lagos, especially! it’s a demonic place, thousands of marriages has been broken down and destroyed! If she forces you to go for a court marriage dumb her and end the marriage plans immediately, she’s not your wife! she has an evil motive for the future! you will regret it! A peaceful woman will never advise her husband to bring in government into their home! There are many ways to get a marriage certificate from your local government without court attached!

Be Wise……..

No talk say I no tell you!!!!!!!!”