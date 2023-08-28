A Nigerian lady, Rosemary Isong stirred a contentious discussion on social media when she expressed her unease with dating a man who has never asked her for financial support.

The lack of financial transparency and open conversation about money issues in a relationship, in Isong’s opinion, is a key warning sign.

Isong, who spoke passionately about her opinions, revealed that she thinks open communication about money is a sign of a healthy relationship.

She underlined that she would be concerned if her spouse didn’t ask for financial assistance from her, even for very little amounts like N20,000 or N50,000.

She continued by saying that she would find it disrespectful if her significant other turned to friends rather than her in times of financial hardship because it may potentially sever their relationship.

The young lady added that trust and reciprocity form the foundation of her relationship-based financial strategy.

Watch the video below: