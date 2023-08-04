BBNaija All Stars housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, better known as Doyin, has stated that there was no justification for being intimate on national TV.

According to the reality star, the show is only ongoing for two months and any one who could not abstain for that long has a serious problem that needs to be attended to.

While having a conversation with fellow housemate, Soma, Doyin revealed that she would willingly exit the BBNaija house if she ever engaged in such an act.

Read their conversation below,

She said: If you can’t control yourself for weeks without s*x, that’s a problem. You should probably pay attention to it.

Soma: Then do what about it?

Doyin: Go to church, do something about it. because having s*x on TV is crazy. You don’t even know what you want to be in the next five years.

Soma: I feel you sha.

Doyin: For me, there’s nothing that can justify it, if I ever do it, I’ll take a voluntary exit the next day because I’d never be able to live with myself.