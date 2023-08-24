The controversial slay queen and lawyer Ifunanya Excel Grant, popularly known by the name she uses “Baddest Lawyer,” is not a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), according to the Aba state the branch.

In a statement issued by NBA Chairman (Aba) Innocent O. Egwu, Esq., and Secretary Mazi K.C. Okoro, the organisation denied the assertion.

In the statement, the Aba NBA branch explicitly denied having the socialite as one of its members.

The statement read …

“For the records, we wish to state categorically that Miss Ifunanya Excel Grant is not a member of the NBA, Aba Branch, and she is unknown to NBA, Aba Branch.

“While we support every effort of our great association, the NBA, to rid the legal profession of the few bad eggs, we must request that painstaking efforts be taken by officers concerned to ensure that innocent and law-abiding practitioners are not unwittingly held out in bad light to the public.”

This comes following a report by the national NBA body to persecute Ifunanya Excel Grant over her social media lifestyle of drug use and nud.ity.