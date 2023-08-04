Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage has vowed never to share any secret with her mother again.

The singer said when she was invited to perform at King Charles III’s coronation, she told her mother and urged her mother not to tell anyone, but her mother told her brother in less than 20 minutes.

Speaking In an interview with MTV UK, the ‘Stamina’ singer said;

“When I got the call about performing at the King’s coronation, I didn’t tell a lot of people at first. But eventually, I told my mum and as always, I was like, Mum, please don’t tell anyone. Then literally 20 minutes later, my brother is calling me, he was like, ‘Oh my gush!’ And I’m like, mum, wow! So, I’m not telling my mum anything again.

“Initially, I didn’t realize how big a deal it [performing at the King’s coronation] was. And I also didn’t know who else was going to be performing either. So, I didn’t know I was going to be the only one representing the Commonwealth. So, when I started getting that information, I was like, ‘Wow! No pressure.’ It was great though.

“Like I said, to represent the Commonwealth, and just looking back at the performance. It was iconic. It was such a great experience for me.”

Tiwa Savage becomes the first Nigerian artiste to perform at a British royal event after entertaining guests at the coronation of King Charles III back in March.