BBNaija All stars housemate, Pere Egbi has told his fellow housemate, Alex that he would take her to America after the show.

The reality who served in the US army made the offer to her in the early hours of Tuesday while they were having a chat in the garden.

Pere was speaking about how he and Alex would be more closer after the ongoing season 8 edition ends. He said that he might need to take her to himself so they can always be together.

Alex dismissed his talk as a joke but Pere persisted saying that he meant what he said, and he would even take her to the United States.

She pointed out to him that she doesn’t like New York and he asked to know which of the city in America he plans to take her. Pere said between Atlanta and Texas.

Watch the video below: