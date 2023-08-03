Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Venita Akpofure has said that she’s attracted to her fellow housemate, Adekunle, because of his brain and intelligence.

The reality TV star and model revealed this during her diary session with Biggie on Wednesday while speaking on her and Adekunle’s experience in the house during their respective seasons.

She had discussed how Allysyn’s treatment of Adekunle, who had really liked her, had badly affected him.

According to her, she’s a completely different person from Allysyn and so is their situation.

Venita stated that she loves how Adekunle thinks, his mind and pointed out that he’s a highly intelligent person.

Additionally, she made it known that he’s very classy, with a shade of bad boy characteristics thrown in.

Watch her speak below: