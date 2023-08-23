Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Neo Akpofure has threatened to end his relationship with his love interest, Tolanibaj after she clashed with fellow housemate Ilebaye over him.
Tolanibaj, on Tuesday evening curse out colleague Ilebaye after she caught her flirting with Neo. This prompted the latter to react in similar manner, calling her “Shameless” for fighting because of a guy.
After the heated altercation, Neo followed his love interest, Tolanibaj to the bathroom and threatened to put an end to their relationship.
Read their conversation below;
Neo said: “What the f*ck do you think you are doing? I’m going to totally remove myself from this [relationship]. It doesn’t make sense anymore. I keep telling you over and over. And you act like you don’t get it. Do you know who you are? Do you forget [who you are]?”
Tolanibaj reacted: “I’m tired of playing a fool-”
Neo interjected: “Playing fool to what? Why didn’t you pour that anger on me?”
Tolanibaj responded: “I have done it so many times. I’m tired.”
