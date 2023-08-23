Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Neo Akpofure has threatened to end his relationship with his love interest, Tolanibaj after she clashed with fellow housemate Ilebaye over him.

Tolanibaj , on Tuesday evening curse out colleague Ilebaye after she caught her flirting with Neo. This prompted the latter to react in similar manner, calling her “Shameless” for fighting because of a guy.

After the heated altercation, Neo followed his love interest, Tolanibaj to the bathroom and threatened to put an end to their relationship.

Read their conversation below;

Neo said: “What the f*ck do you think you are doing? I’m going to totally remove myself from this [relationship]. It doesn’t make sense anymore. I keep telling you over and over. And you act like you don’t get it. Do you know who you are? Do you forget [who you are]?”

Tolanibaj reacted: “I’m tired of playing a fool-”

Neo interjected: “Playing fool to what? Why didn’t you pour that anger on me?”

Tolanibaj responded: “I have done it so many times. I’m tired.”