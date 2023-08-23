BBNaija All-stars housemate, Ilebaye has revealed that she is falling for her fellow housemate, Prince Nelson.

She revealed this while discussing with Alex, after Prince gave her a message and defended her from TolaniBaj who tried to attack her for hugging Neo.

While confessing her feelings for Prince Nelson, Ilebaye begged Alex not to mention it to anyone else including Prince.

She also asked about Prince’s feelings for TolaniBaj.

Ilebaye: I heard he likes Tolani

Alex: Tolani likes him

Baye : Do you think Prince will like someone like me?

Alex: he doesn’t like problem

Note that Ilebaye also like Cross but they are yet to define their relationship.

