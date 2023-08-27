Popular Nigerian comedienne and actress, Real Warri Pikin has melted hearts online as she is set to share her weight loss journey on how she achieved her summer body.

The actress who seemed to have been working on loosing her weight left many salivating at the transformation photos from when she was plus-size to reduced weight.

The comedienne revealed that contrary to popular belief that her weight loss journey taking a shortcut, she stressed that it indeed took a stretch of time.

She promised to hit her fans with how she achieved the new body at 7 p.m. on Monday evening on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “I AM READY! It took me a while to do this Because I was digesting and processing everything I went through… Now I am finally Ready to share My WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY and I hope my story inspires someone🤗 Stay tuned! Full story drops on Monday 7pm”.

See her post below: