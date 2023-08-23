BBNaija All-star housemate, Tolanibaj has talked about her situationship with her love interest, Neo Akpofure.

She did this while discussing with her fellow housemate, Adekunle.

This comes after her fight with Ilebaye and after Neo told her that she’s embarrassing him, and that he can no longer condone her behaviour.

In the video currently trending online, TolaniBaj told Adekunle that she will no longer fight for Neo Akpofure.

According to her, she’s ready to give him and Ilebaye her blessings even though it hurts.

In her words:

“I feel embarrassed that I stayed longer than I should. Why can’t you just keep it 100 and tell me as it is. I feel like he wants to have his cake and eat it.

Now that I’m sure of what he wants, I’ll give them my blessing; they should carry on. I know my worth. Yes I’m hurt because him and Kidd are the two people that I could go to… Our friendship didn’t start here. We’ve been cool, we speak almost everyday. We have that solid foundation outside the house…”

Watch the video below;

