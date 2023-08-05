Nigerian singer and songwriter, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, professionally known as Bella Shmurda, has said that he is more talented than many artiste in the industry.

The ‘Philo’ crooner stated this during a recent interview with Cool FM Lagos.

Shmurda said that he doesn’t chase people for features because he doesn’t want to get negative feedback from people who thinks he’s not ready.

Speaking during the interview, Bella Shmurda said;

“I have an experience; I made a song with this person and when I was going to release the song they were like, ‘Yo, he is not ready. Me, I’m that kind of person that doesn’t like to get backlash from people.”

“Me gon I get talent pass you, you just get name pass me. You fit just get name pass me but I get talent pass you.”

The singer further added that he only collaborate with people whom he has good relationship and connections with.

“Personally, I don’t like to chase people. So people I work with are people I have connections with and we have a good relationship. And if not that, I do my thing on my own,”he added.

Watch him speak below: