Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Cross Okonkwo, simply known as Cross has tendered a deep apology to fellow housemate, Ilebaye following her fight with Angel yesterday evening.

After the housemates were done with the Guinness Presentation task, Ilebaye and Cross had a ‘sweet’ time together in the bathroom.

The two were seen kissing passionately in the bathroom after Ilebaye joined Cross to shower together. A few minutes after the loving moment between the two, Ilebaye and Angel got into a heated argument which almost ended up in a physical fistfight.

Cross who was missing in the picture during the fight has rendered an unqualified apology to Ilebaye saying that he knows Angel fought her because they kissed and not because she peeled her leg paints inside her luggage.

