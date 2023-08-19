Big Brother Naija All stars ex-housemate Uriel Oputa, has revealed how she and colleague, Pere Egbi once had a conversation about the possibility of having kids together.

During an interview on Pulse’s One On One, a show hosted by former reality star Christy O, the 35-year-old singer and business woman openly discussed the plan to be parents with the Nollywood actor.

Uriel revealed that if neither of them gets married in a few years, they would contemplate starting a family together.

In her words;

“As for Pere, we have actually joked about if we are not married or we don’t have kids in the next few years, we shall have kids together.

“And I think it is not a bad idea to have kids with him. He is handsome and tall. I actually get along with him. Maybe some people would look at him in a certain way, but I think he would make an absolutely good provider.”

The reality star recently spoke about the chances of her not being able to conceive as a result of a medical condition which led to her not seeing her period for four years.