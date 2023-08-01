Nollywood actor, Van Vicker is celebrating his 46th birthday today, August 1st, 2023.

To mark his special day, the actor took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of himself and his family.

Van Vicker expressed gratitude to God for his birthday.

While declaring that he is blessed, the proud husband and father revealed that he is still inspired to achieve more.

He wrote:

“46 years.

I am grateful.

I am blessed.

The time has come.

I am still inspired to achieve more.

#theyoungfather #themanofthepeople”

In another post, Van Vicker expressed how blessed he is to be surrounded by love, care, trust and support.

He wrote:

“It’s a blessing to be surrounded by love, care, trust and support.

It’s inspiriting.

I thank y’ll, far and near; physical and virtual.

God Bless.

#themanofthepeople

#theyounggodfather”

See his posts below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvZlOcPI_Ac/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

