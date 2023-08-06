DJ Cuppy, a popular disc jockey, and billionaire daughter, speaks about her faith as she attends a church service for the first time in a long time.

Cuppy revealed on her Instagram page on Sunday that she hasn’t been to a church in a long time.

She expressed her joy at being able to worship her Creator again after a long period of not communing with Him.

The talented DJ noted that being in church reminds her of how blessed she is and the feeling it gives her is one of life and joy.

She wrote:

“It’s been a ages since I’ve been to church, and I’m so happy to finally be back! I’ve promised myself to commit back to my faith, and being here is a reminder of how blessed I am.. What a life! Feeling so much JOY and LITNESS’!”