Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’winner Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has sparked reactions on social media with her recent tweet.

The self-acclaimed hype priestess took to her official Twitter page to reveal that she had gone back to her ex-boyfriend and it triggered massive reactions.

Although the reality TV star did not mention the name of her ex, netizens presumed that she had gone back to her fellow housemate lover, Groovy.

Phyna and Groovy‘s relationship crashed few months after the end of the season 7 big brother Naija show as they unfollowed each other on social media platforms.

However, Phyna’s post sparked reactions as fans shared their thoughts.

@gemfrose said, “Phyna summit ur ynash sharp sharp and collect bulala”.

@unusuaIHQ said, “GrooPhy navy welcome your Hq back !!!”

@ennybabe_ said, “Phyna has accepted my apology, Phynation incase u don’t knw,na she serve me breakfast this morning, And we are back together,nobody will come in between us again”.

@only_chinedu said, “I just know Groovy wouldn’t stoop that low ever again”.