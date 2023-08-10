Nigerian rapper , Folarin Falana better known aka Falz has shared his recovery journey following his surgery.

Recall that a few months ago, the activist underwent knee surgery in the United Kingdom (UK).

He had sustained an injury on his knee while playing football in November 2022.

Falz had to undergo a surgery after a medical report confirmed that there was a tear in his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and he needed surgery for a balanced knee.

Taking to his Instagram page to give update, Falz shared a video of him exercising to get back on his feet.

In his caption, the music star admitted that it has been pretty tough these last couple of months as he has been in a lot of pain.

He, however, has refused to stop pushing through the pain and has been very emotional in his quiet time.

In his words;

“I’ve had it pretty tough these last couple of months.

Pain. A lot of it.

But I have also refused to stop pushing through the pain!

I’m ready grateful for the love you all have showered me with.

I truly am.

It kept me going for real.

I’ve been very emotional in my quiet time.

Decided to take the hurt & concert it to GBEDU.

What’s better than one fire jam? I’ll tell you, TWO!!”.

See his post below:

