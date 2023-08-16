Popular comedian and content creator, Carter Efe has said that he has settled his beef with rapper Blaqbonez following their feud last year over ‘Machala’ song royalty.

Theinfong recalls that the two had a go at each other on social media after Blaqbonez called out Carter Efe for trying to cheat singer, Berri Tiga in the sharing ratio of the royalties from the song they sang together.

Carter Efe, while speaking with MTV Base has stated that he and Blaqbonez have resolved their issues and are now on good terms.

He said:

“My beef with Blaqbonez wasn’t a cruise. It was a real quarrel. He find my trouble. I just dey my own for Twitter, him just come dey say, ‘If you think music is easy, why do you want to give Berri Tiga 5% [of the proceeds of ‘Machala’]?’

“I was surprised. I didn’t reply him. My handler was replying him on Twitter and they were trading words. He thought I was the one.

But we have settled now. That’s guys for you. We are not like women; they envy each other [laughs].”