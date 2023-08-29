Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Iyabo Ojo gushes as she proudly showcases the gift of $1000, an approximate sum of N774,000 received from one of her goddaughters to buy herself tea.

Taken to her social media page to the Nollywood diva emphasized how the attack from her trolls turned into a blessing.

Iyabo Ojo revealed that she received this enormous amount merely for a cup of tea while demonstrating various gestures to convey her joy.



“One of my god daughter in America sent me $1000 for tea …… o God bless you loads ….. pocca help me keep, will collect it once i land 🇺🇸 loading ✈️

Chai, I’m enjoying this cruise ….🦎 you go explain taya…….. no evidence 😂🤣🤣😅,” she wrote.

See netizens reactions below:

toksfashionaccessories noted: “One person dey rojo, the other dey receive alert life no jus balance .”

gbemmyadewealth_ penned: “Anybody we follow this woman fight no see life come, walai .”

olusewamamora opined: “You look so beautiful. No matter what, me I gbadun you.”

queen_ballykiss_tommywa said: “If dem never call u ashewo in dis life as a girl u hv not started doing well in life , for a moment Aunty iyabo resemble tiwa savage for dis video.”

hhorla: “Chaii…na this kind screenshot dey give boys joys.” isholaoluwafemi: “You feel like responding but some forces are holding you back.”

hijabibyteephat: “Who wan use do God mother . She go use curse finish the person life.”

Watch the video below;