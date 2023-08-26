Popular Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi has proudly acknowledged his wife, Toyin Abraham’s many milestones and accomplishments on his Instagram page.

The Nollywood thespian congratulated his wife on the announcement of her latest project.

The actress has been posting snippets of her upcoming movie ‘Malaika’ which is coming to the cinema very soon.

The movie is a spiritually inspired film that focuses on the resilience of African women and the several journeys they take to become mothers, despite the fact that nothing is known about the film.

Destiny Etiko, Emeka Ike, Ruby Ojiakor, and Muyiwa Ademola are among the cast members of the film.

Toyin Abraham announced on Friday that she had wrapped up filming for the movie, which took 33 days of back-to-back shooting.

She concluded filming with an appearance from the Erelu of Lagos, Chief Abiola Dosunmu, who prayed for the cast and crew.

Expressing pride in his wife, Kolawole wrote, “Congratulations Love”.

See below;