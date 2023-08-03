A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her grief after losing her boyfriend to a girl who has just finished secondary school.

She was saddened by how the relationship ended because she had worked hard to build it only for a teenager to snatch her man.

In a video that she posted online, the lady could be seen shedding tears non-stop even though he stated that she would get her payback.

Unfortunately she did not get the sympathy she might have been hoping for as social media users said she was embarrassing herself.

priscillia_oluchi_; A broken relationship is better than a broken marriage. So sorry sis, I understand you are heart broken, but you could have cut out the catarrh part though.

rodie_roh; I like how younger girls take men from their seniors 😂😂 The disrespect is very charming 😂😂

iambrojoel; Now I see why he left for a secondary school girl 😂 o mature naw

mandee.e; I will never understand people that video themselves while crying. It’s one thing to video yourself while crying but posting it???? God abeg oo.

louisd2nd; Very unnecessary Not everything you put on social media If you have a heartbreak , deal with silently or talk to close friends You will heal in no time

jhulimagic; How do you’ll record ur selves crying 😂😂🥰😂😂🥰