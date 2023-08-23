A young lady set tongues wagging after receiving a surprise marriage proposal from her boyfriend.

The young woman was oblivious to the location where her boyfriend was going to pop the question.

He’d had the place exquisitely furnished to create a romantic ambiance. The lady had unwittingly stood in the shape of love, formed by beautifully arranged petals.

She shouted and fled as soon as the blindfold was removed and she saw what was happening.

Whether she returned later to say yes to the young man who was still kneeling was not found out.

@TheTech Guy reacted: “Roumers have it that she is still running till now. 😅”

@aimendyanabo enquired: “Hope she remembered to come back and said Yes.”

@Ms.Rosemarie said: “that’s how I ran and never returned 😂😂😂till now”

@ifesinachi augustine noted: “Na so she take run go house ooo

but we’re still looking for her sha”

@Tã mæ💕🖤 shared: “i can’t wait for someone’s son to propose me so i can faint🥴”

