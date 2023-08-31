A university of Port Harcourt lecturer has come up with a smart way of ensuring that his students come to class.

It is usually the habit of some university students to skip classes intentionally and the lecturer came up with an ingenious way of making them all come for his class.

He was spotted in a video using finger scanner to scan the fingers of each student in his class to take attendance.

In reaction, @Nwachukwu Rosemary💫🦋 said: “If you like use blood sample or Bvn 😂,my friends them go still help me do my own 😭😂”

@Gloss by kaima: “Person no fit write your name if you no dey around 😂”

@Hair Compass.: “No be new thing na.. in fact that’s my departmental lecturer!”

@Tehillah 🖤: “For how much salary wey dem dey pay you??”

@chidimma💎: “Make dem no let my lecturer see this act of wickedness o😂😂😂😂”

