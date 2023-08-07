A man living in Lagos has announced on social media that he is searching for a partner to share his three-bedroom apartment with.

He stated that any prospective partner he ultimately chooses wouldn’t have to pay rent or any other bills because all he needs her to do is prepare meals for the two of them.

The Lekki-dwelling bachelor said that he does not know how to cook and that it is expensive to continually purchase food. He offered to let the lucky lady work as a cook in exchange for her using one of the rooms, the free WiFi, the constant power supply, and cable TV.

He wrote;

“I live in a 3 bedroom flat in Lekki just me, I need a female flat mate. She doesn’t have to pay anything, I’m giving one of the room free. All she have to do is to be cooking for us coz I don’t know how to. ordering food is expensive. There’s 24 hours light, DSTV and Wifi all for free.”

His post has elicited mixed reactions;

@Dprince_charmin said; You wan apply for this application.. Na your kele go suffer am.. And you will be living with fear cos you will want to please him or else you get kicked out anyhow

@ifeanyiakorjuru; I suggest you hire a male chef. Otherwise, look for a wife. All kinds of evils are prevalent in Nigeria 🇳🇬. People are scared about Ritualist, headhunters, and human traffickers . Get a wife, young man.

@StepheniaOmeh; You better go and learn how to cook before you share a baby with someone that you don’t like. Nobody learned how to cook overnight – so start cooking everyday, after a while, you will master it.

@zachariah_31245; 😂😂😂 are you saying you need a female roommate with benefits 🤔, or are you saying you need a wife? Because either way you will soon start adding to your terms and conditions 😂😂