Kanayo O. Kanayo, a Nigerian movie actor, has extended an invitation to popular artist Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable in response to his statement about the importance of sacrifice in life.

Portable stated in an Instagram video that whether one does or does not do sacrifice, they would die someday, so they might as well do ritual.

While making the declaration, the Zazuu star addressed Kanayo and implied that he was waiting for the actor outside in Asaba, Delta state.

Portable had called out the actor’s name multiple times and captioned the post; “Prayer 🙏 is the key 🔑 to success…If you do ritual you go die if you no do ritual you go die kuku do ritual Kanayo. we are out side tonight Asaba”.

In reaction to the viral video clip, Kanayo O. Kanayo reposted it on his page and gave the musician a time for them to meet.

“My brother Zaazuu, let’s meet at 2 am. #inthezooooo,” he wrote.

See the post: