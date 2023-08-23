In an online video, a young girl selling groundnuts at an undisclosed school was seen sobbing after one of the students accidentally spilled her goods on the ground.

The young girl was seen sobbing and on the verge of rolling on the ground in the video, but the pupils in the classroom intervened and offered to buy her items.

To make the girl happy, a number of pupils were observed gathering around the tray of groundnuts and devouring them; eventually, all of her purchases were paid for.

As shown in the video, the aforementioned girl eventually grinned following the ordeal.

People who have turned to the comment page to voice their thoughts have been drawn in by the behavior of both the students and the young child in the video.

@labellevents: “Felt like she’s going through a lot at home already sad though and God bless you guys for putting a smile on her face.”

@Bamidele: “In my school after buying the groundnut you go explain who let you enter school compound and wetin you dey find.”

@lolade22222: “This is so nice and i love the beat u also use it gose so well. thag me for the real video pls pls.”

@Gently soul: “for her to be crying like that only God knows the kind of person she’s staying with.”

@DIM: “Shey una no go buy everything before? Which one be decided to just buy it?”

@Glori_ana: “But why was she crying like that?? she was crying like her world has ended.”

@labellevents: “Felt like she’s going through a lot at home already sad though and God bless you guys for putting a smile on her face.”

Watch the video below: