A Nigerian man hired a travel agent N15 million to get him a job and a visa to Canada and the unanticipated happened.

According to Grama Shasha, who uploaded the victim’s account on TikTok, the victim wanted to emigrate to Canada with his family.

The man was promised a visa to Canada for himself and

his family in return for a N5 million down payment.

A letter of job assignment that the agency promised would allow him to work in Canada was all that was delivered to him after a few months.

The travel agent disappeared after that. The man went to another agent since he wasn’t sure what to do and gave him the letter holding the job offer.

The new agent’s application for the man’s Canadian visa was examined by the embassy, and it was discovered that the job offer letter was a fake.

The man’s visa application was denied, and he was also denied entry to Canada for a period of five years. The individual mistakenly obtained the phony employment offer letter from the travel agent, which led to the ban.

