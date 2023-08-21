Maame Sika, a Ghanaian YouTuber, received a stunning home from her father as a graduation present after earning a degree in aeronautical engineering.
In Ghana, the pleased father constructed a three-bedroom bungalow for his daughter, who was shown it off in a video that went viral on social media.
During her tour of the property, Sika disclosed that her father had taken the decision to fulfill her long-held desire of being a multimillionaire and owning real estate.
After the young woman entered the compound and gave her father an embrace, he gave her the home keys.
He informed Maame that it was a graduation gift because her strong academic performance had made him delighted.
