Following a fight with his partner, who had let him stay in her flat while they were having a disagreement, a Kenyan guy found himself without a place to live.

After arguing about an undetermined topic, she asked him to leave her flat, but he objected.

Following some time of dating, he moved in with her, so he became comfortable and never tried to find an apartment of his own.

She could be seen instructing him to carry his belongings and leave her house in a video he captured and posted online, but he was pleading with her not to take such drastic step.

The dad and his baby exchanged words back and forth, but she appeared to have made up her mind that he should leave.

The girlfriend pulled him out of the room by his trousers after numerous failed attempts to get him to go on his own failed.

The video, which has gained widespread attention on social media, elicited a range of responses from internet users, who shared their opinions on the difficulties of the scenario.

@omwambaKE reacted; “I have watched this video with a lot of Mixed feelings and all I can say is that,,,”

@LilKoima; “Never move into a Woman’s house. LEARN!”

@franciskisiara; “Other than the embarrassment, “you’ve” just been given the biggest motivation you’ll ever need in life young man.”

