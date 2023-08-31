A video circulating on the internet shows a man shedding tears of joy after getting engaged to his girlfriend who summoned courage and proposed to him.

The plus-size lady went down on one knee in the presence of shoppers at a shopping mall and asked her man to be her husband.

Seeing how she went out of her way to defy the norm, and brave the odds, the boyfriend became overtly emotional as he accepted her proposal.

He could be seen covering his face coyly before agreeing to her proposal. After the acceptance, they bith hugged as eyewitnesses cheered and clapped for the couple.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, @Ifedimma opined: If we should adapt this courage, single ladies will reduce

@Ennywealth stated: be like say the guy no go get choice ni o when a woman is taking your responsibility

@Ebi So said: The lady decided to force her new year resolution to come true 😂😂

@Elevating Excellence asked: why will you even allow a woman to propose to you ? collect the ring and propose to her.