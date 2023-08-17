A man who used the N750K that was given to him to play a virtual bet and losing has received beating from the owners.

In a video that has gone viral online, a young man who was ambitious used the money that was provided to him to play a bet in an effort to double it.

He reportedly received N450K at first and then N300K later. Even though he was aware that the money wasn’t his, he lost it all after placing bets.

He was seen down on his knees and admitting how he had used the money that was handed to him.

In reaction, vchrisgadgethub wrote: “You see dem suppose arrest all those influencers wey dey promote all this rubbish bets online if dem post am dem go off comment section Una”

aolalekan121 shared: “I have one of brother home boy use 4.5million bet and after two month later he was asked to collected money from someone 4million he used the money to play bet and bought new iPhone 14 pro max for her girlfriend, everyone was shocked even her mother”

es_mhan said: “Ekiti pikin, He wan chop 50million”

mclogic_comedian noted: “That guy wey slap am him money no day there”

nuvo_xx observed: “If he had won. Na still same people go beg for money”

Watch video below: