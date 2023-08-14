A Nigerian man has gone online to share how his brother lodged his side chick in same hotel as his wife during their honeymoon.

The story was posted on a man’s social media page who goes by the Twitter handle Osaretin Victor Asemota. He claimed that his brother’s wife acknowledged sharing her spouse after learning that her husband had brought his side chic to the same resort.

He explained how the marriage eventually ended in divorce but that his older brother’s adultery contributed to his conversion to polygamy.

In his words;

“Just randomly remembered that one of our egbons paid for his side chic to also be a lodger at the resort where he had his honeymoon. Same time.

Wife discovered and accepted her fate as a co-wife. Nigerian men and their audacity when it comes to infidelity is 🤯. Marriage failed.

He decided to become a full polygamist eventually. He is not hiding it anymore. Honestly, I believe that is better for everyone.

He is not a Christian and doesn’t believe in any religion. He is now living life on his own terms instead of what his parents wanted for him.

I think that a lot of African men prefer polygamy secretly but can’t afford it or are afraid of what people may say. Personally, I don’t like it as I don’t see any upside. However, there are many successful polygamists. I met a wealthy Muslim family in Ikeja during NYSC.I think that a lot of African men prefer polygamy secretly but can’t afford it or are afraid of what people may say. Personally, I don’t like it as I don’t see any upside. However, there are many successful polygamists. I met a wealthy Muslim family in Ikeja during NYSC.”